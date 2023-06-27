Angle Lifeboat was launched at 7.09pm following a call from the coastguard about the kayakers, who were believed to be in difficulty off Wards Pier in Milford Haven.

The area was investigated, and the kayakers were believed to be further along.

“Shortly after, the lifeboat arrived with the kayakers and confirmed that all was well and they were in fact not in any difficulty,” an Angle Lifeboat spokesperson said.

“With the coastguard informed, the call was deemed a false alarm with good intent and the lifeboat was stood down to return to station."

Dale Coastguard Rescue Team and a Port Authority pilot boat were also tasked.