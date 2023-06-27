A LLANDYSUL man who falsely claimed his rally car had been stolen has avoided a prison sentence.
Llyr Jones, 34, claimed his Ford Escort MK2 car had been stolen from his home address in Drefach Felindre between Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8 last year.
Jones reported the car as stolen, and an public appeal for information was launched by the police.
The car was found on the morning of Sunday, October 9 in an area of forestry by the windmills at the top of Newcastle Emlyn.
Jones was found to have dishonestly reported the car as missing with the intent of making a claim of the insurance of £49,000.
At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 18, Jones admitted a charge of fraud by false representation.
He was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday, June 27.
Jones was handed a 16-month sentence, suspended for two years, and he must complete 200 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay £420 in costs.
