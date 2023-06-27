Applicant Mr Hart sought permission for the sighting of the containers and associated works on a brownfield site next to the Crane Cross waste and recycling centre, Devonshire Drive, near Tenby.

The site, owned by Mr Hart, was previously developed as an oil waste transfer station, and was later used for boat storage.

A planning statement from agent RPC Design & Architecture Ltd said a consent was given on the site in 2021 for a storage unit and works connected a previous boat business.

“At the time of this consent the applicant was proprietor of a boat business based in Saundersfoot Harbour. The site was a good location within five miles of the harbour for boat storage and maintenance.

"Due to the nature of large boats and trailer access the location was far more suitable than a residential area or built-up settlement area with no amenity impact.

“Since the above planning approval was granted, the applicant has ceased trading with his charter boat business due to the Covid pandemic and the increase in business running costs making it unviable. Mr Hart still has ownership of the application site.”

It adds: “The applicant wishes to utilise the land with a new business venture of a private storage facility in the form of shipping containers.

"The storage will be aimed at private individuals and businesses around the Saundersfoot, Pentlepoir, Tenby and Kilgetty settlements such as: retail units who require storage for stock, business such as tradesmen to store materials and equipment, online business who requires stock storage, builders – storage for tools, equipment, private individuals, temporary storage for house moves etc, and furniture storage.”

The scheme was recently backed by local community council Saundersfoot, and has now been conditionally approved by planning officers under delegated powers.