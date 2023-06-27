The 45-year-old, from Liverpool, was stopped by West Mercia Police on June 12 as part of a joint operation run by Tarian and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Tarian consists of police officers and staff who have been seconded from across Dyfed-Powys, Gwent and South Wales police forces to tackle serious and organised crime.

He was found to be carrying 105 kilograms of amphetamine in the boot of his car.

The driver had been ferrying the drugs, which had a street value of more than £1 million, to south Wales, where they could be sold. He was charged and remanded.

Acting detective sergeant Rhys Richards, of Tarian, said: “This success was as a result of regional intelligence sharing and cross-force collaboration.

“Collaborative work of this nature enables us to tackle the trafficking of illegal items, such as drugs and cash right across the UK.”

A holdall bag was found in the boot of a car containing £1 million worth of amphetamine destined for south Wales. (Image: Tarian)

Detective inspector Steve Owens, county lines coordinator for the North West, said: “As a region which has two of the biggest exporters of drugs in the United Kingdom, it is crucial we work with forces and agencies through the country to identify those crime groups responsible, intercept their couriers and prevent the untold harm these drugs do to communities.

“This is an excellent example of the collaborative work that goes on every day to achieve this.”