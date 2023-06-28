Police were called to the pub, situated in Quay Street, on the afternoon of June 8 where they found Karen Jeffries, together with a group of other women.

“She was swaying and was unable to stand up, because she was so intoxicated,” Crown Prosecutor Nicholas Evans told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“She was asked to go home, but she declined.”

Mr Evans went on to say that Jeffries, of Goshawk Road, Haverfordwest, then grabbed onto the door handles of a police vehicle.

“She was pulling her body weight down, and at this point she was arrested for being drunk and disorderly,” said Nicholas Evans.

This week Karen Jeffries pleaded guilty to the charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Her plea was submitted despite her being on holiday at the time of her appearance at Haverfordwest magistrates court. She was legally represented in her absence by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“She’s been through this system so many times,” said Mr Kelleher in her mitigation.

“She’s a binge drinker and that day, we can only image it was rather too early for the door keepers to be on duty. She’s very remorseful that she’s in court once again.”

After considering the facts, magistrates fined Jeffries £120. She was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £48 surcharge.

“Were concerned that this happened in a public place and caused distress to the staff, “commented the presiding magistrate when passing sentence.