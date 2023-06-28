The Kilgetty Bike It 100 Charity Sportive Ride takes place this year on Sunday July 30, with all profits from this year’s event being shared between Paul Sartori Hospice At Home and Cancer Research UK.

The event was last held in July 2021 when £6,300 was raised for the ride’s two nominated charties.

Despite the ride taking place on rhe hottest day of the year – with temperatures above 30C on parts of the route – it proved a huge success.

Narberth and Whitland Round Table have donated £250 to help with the expenses of this year’s event. Tablers James Adams, Andrew Fieldhouse and Andrew Thomas will tackle the 75 mile route having completed the previous two Kilgetty Bike It events in 2020 and 2021. (Image: Kilgetty Bike It)

There were nearly 200 entrants, ranging from family groups to many enthusiasts using the longer distance routes as a testing warm up for Ironman Wales.

The event is a challenging but enjoyable day out on the bike, said one of the organisers, Norman Mason.

He added: “We hope this year’s Kilgetty Bike It will prove as popular and successful as the last one, as not only did we raise a lot of money for our charities but also received a great amount of positive feedback.

“One veteran competitor of many events described it as the friendliest event she had ever taken part in.”

Saundersfoot's Des Rees on the 100-mile challenge. (Image: Kilgetty Bike It)

The event is a non-competitive sportive registered with British Cycling (BC) with three different route options – 50, 75 and 100 miles - that have been graded 2,3 and 4 in BC’s 1 to 5 grading system for showing level of difficulty, to suit all cyclists who are used to regular training.

This year’s event is again limited to 200 entrants and already has well over 100 entries received from afar away as Dorset, Sussex as well as all parts of Wales.

Although many entrants are not affiliated to any cycle club, there are already 14 different clubs represented amongst the entries, and this year there is to be a framed certificate presented to the club with the most finishers at the end of the event.

Norman Mason added: “We hope the remaining spaces will all be filled by early July, to enable final plans to be put in place, and for all finishers to be guaranteed to receive their Welsh slate commemorative medals on the day.”

Besides the medals, the £40 entry fee includes GPS routes, designated water stops, route direction markers, recovery/back-up vehicles, marshals/motorcycle outriders, list of suggested food/coffee stops, and well-earned refreshments and outdoor barbecue (to purchase) at the finish courtesy of Kilgetty Sports and Social Club.

To enter this year’s ride go email kilgettybikeit@yahoo.com