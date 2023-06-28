The clinics – which start today, Wednesday, June 28 – are for the spring booster and those eligible include people aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older people and those aged five and over with a weakened immune system.

The clinics are available across the health board region, in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Bethan Lewis, interim assistant director of public health at HDUHB, said: “Covid-19 continues to be more serious in older people and those with certain health conditions.

“It is important to have your booster because, like some other vaccines, levels of protection may begin to reduce over time. The booster will help protect you for longer and will also help to reduce the risk of you needing to go to hospital due to covid-19 infection.

“Nobody will be left behind and anyone who is eligible and wants to take up the offer of a booster can still do so.”

There are drop-in sessions available at the following centres:

Neyland vaccination centre, Unit 1 Honeyborough Retail Park, Neyland (SA73 1SE): Between 9.20am and 5.20pm on Wednesday, June 28; Thursday, June 29; Friday, June 30; Monday, July 3; Tuesday, July 4; Wednesday, July 5; Thursday, July 6; Friday, July 7; Monday, July 10; Tuesday, July 11 and Friday, July 14.

Llanelli, Unit 2a, Dafen Industrial Estate, Heol Cropin (SA14 8QW): Between 9.20am to 5.20pm on Wednesday, June 28; Monday, July 3; Tuesday, July 4; Wednesday, July 5; Thursday, July 6; Friday, July 7; Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11.

Cwm Cou, Ysgol Trewen, Cwm-Cou, Newcastle Emlyn (SA38 9PE): Between 9.20am to 5.20pm on Wednesday, June 28; Thursday, June 29; Friday, June 30; Monday, July 3; Tuesday, July 4; Wednesday, July 5; Thursday, July 6; Friday, July 7; Monday, July 10; Tuesday, July 11 and Friday, July 14.

Carmarthen Athletic Club, Cambrian Park, Cillefwr Industrial Estate, Carmarthen: Between 9.45am and 5pm on Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30.

There is no need to contact the health board to attend a session, just turn up to one of the centres on the date and time.

Anyone unable to attend a drop-in session but wishes to receive the spring booster, or has any questions, can contact the health board on ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk or call 0300 303 8322.