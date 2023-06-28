THERE will be a special outdoor screening of a movie in St Davids in August.
The Torch Theatre will be hosting a ‘Sunset Cinema’ screening of Elvis at Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids.
The outdoor screening of the movie – which is a biopic of musical icon Elvis Presley’s life from his childhood to becoming a 1950s star of screen and the king of rock ‘n’ roll and maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
Attendees are advised to bring their own picnic to enjoy or can purchase food and drink from on-site vendors and are advised to bring a rug or folding chairs.
Elvis is suitable for those aged 12 and above and will be shown in the grounds of Twr y Felin Hotel on Wednesday, August 16.
Gates open at 7pm and the film will start when light levels allow. Tickets cost £13 and are available in advance from www.torchtheatre.co.uk or www.twryfelinhotel.com or for £15 on the door.
There will be car parking at Oriel y Parc car park free from 7pm, but at a cost between 9am and 7pm.
