The Woodland Trust kindly donated the trees as part of their tree planting project for educational institutes and communities.

Learners were keen to get stuck in and planted over 300 trees across the park.

Learners Sarah and Sinead said: “We all really enjoyed planting the trees and enjoyed working together as a team.

“We are very thankful for the opportunity to help build a better environment for the wildlife in the surrounding areas and at Folly Farm.

“This included planting different types of saplings and protecting them with plastic covers, which will promote a greenhouse environment for the trees.

“The range of trees allows more diversity in the area which will help with local pollination of trees.

“Thank you very much to Jack, Folly Farm’s conservation officer, for helping us with this and for showing us the ropes.”

Trees that were planted included rowan, wild cherry, holly, hazel, elder, oak, hawthorn and blackthorn.

Vicki Baddeley, senior project lead at the Woodland Trust said: “We’re so proud of the number of free trees we’ve been able to give away, knowing they’ll be planted where they can really make a difference.

“Trees are one of our strongest defences against the climate crisis. Evidence shows they combat the devastating effects of flooding, pollution and extreme weather and temperatures.

“They are the ultimate carbon stores. They are essential havens for wildlife and people. And they make the planet a healthier, happier place for everyone.

“We’re in the grip of a climate and nature crisis which can’t be overcome without concerted action, so I’d urge every school or community group who can, to get involved and plant more trees."

Both Folly Farm and Pembrokeshire College are hoping the trees will help conservation and encourage new species of wildlife to the area.

Jack Gradidge, conservation officer at Folly Farm said, “This project is a fantastic example of organisations working together to benefit wildlife.

“We are extremely grateful to the Woodland Trust for their donation of native trees and of course, to the students for putting the effort into planting them so well.

“I was so thrilled the project came together, and we hope that the students can become more involved in further plans to ‘rewild’ areas of land around our 250-acre site to increase biodiversity.

“This hedgerow is a wonderful start, and I am sure with a little TLC it will be producing flowers for pollinators and berries for birdlife.”

To find out more about the Animal Care courses at the College please visit www.pembrokeshire.ac.uk