Bath-based Calf 2 Cow Productions (C2C) will be coming to the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven with their adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s The Jabberwocky & Other Nonsense.

The production will follow a Somerset native finding the vorpal sword and attempting to slay the Jabberwocky, although the legendary beast may not be as bad as people thought…

“Our mission is to create and tour hilarious, boundary-pushing theatre using creative and energetic sweaty storytelling for nearly everyone! Our work has been seen across the UK and a couple of times in Europe, so we are international in a sort of way,” said Calf 2 Cow.

The company creates highly visual theatre full of live rock ‘n’ roll and mayhem, and The Arts Show gave the production of The Jabberwocky & Other Nonsense a five-star rating, describing it as ‘A perfect treat for all the family.’

The Jabberwocky & Other Nonsense will be at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven on Thursday, August 31 at 4pm.

Tickets cost £16 for an adult, £11 for a child or £45 for a family and are available at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.