Despite being a water-lover for as long as she can remember – this, after all, is the women who swam breaststroke at national level as a child – Makala only discovered the magic of the Bluetits cold water swims in October 2019.

“I’d always swam in a wetsuit but then someone suggested I try cold water dipping wearing a swimsuit," she says.

“And I could never have imagined on that first swim in Broad Haven how much my life was going to change, and when I say changed I don't mean 'by a little’.

“My head is never quiet, but the first time I got in the water, I was so scared and so focussed on what was happening, I thought of nothing else. And my head completely cleared.

"Yes, you get a shock when you go in, but this was totally different and I just felt that instant connection.”

With the support and investment from Bluetits HQ, Makala became an open water swim coach, a Bluetit Swim Walk Guide and now supports and encourages 20 other Bluetit swim coaches with her coaching business Calm Seas which provides swim coaching all over Pembrokeshire.

And her coaching is producing impressive results with some of her pupils prepring to swim a mile in the Long Course Weekend in Tenby at the end of June.

“This would never have happened if I hadn't taken that first plunge, so I really feel like it's time to repay this investment," she says.

Makala will be carrying out her 21-mile swim of the English Channel on July 9 and will be supported by a boat, Masterpiece, which will carry two pilots, two crew members who will give her food and drink at 30-minute intervals, and a Channel Swimming Association representative to ensure she does not break any rules.

“We’ve raised £700 so far and it will be amazing if we can reach our fundraising total,” says Makala.

“I’m able to do the swim in a window between July 9 – 17, so that’s when I’ll set off and I hope to complete the swim in 15 hours.

“So it’ll just be 21 miles of me, the sea and a massive mental and physical challenge.”

Makala has set herself the target of raising £6,300 which is the cost of training 21 Bluetit volunteers.

Asked what advice she would give for other people who are tempted to take up cold water swimming, she adds,

“Just don't think too much about it - just go and do it.

"Find your local swimming group, and the chances are, there'll be a Bluetits one.

"The cold-water swimming community is by far the nicest community you'll ever be a part of.

"It's not all about getting their heads down and swimming. The best part of my job is getting people in the water and I love it because the immediate difference in them is phenomenal.”

Anyone who would like to support Makala on her cross Channel swim, they can visit her gofundme page HERE.