David Light was seen driving along the main St Davids to Fishguard road at around 1.50pm on May 26.

But when the motorist who was travelling behind him began noticing the manner in which he was driving, her alarm bells were raised.

“He was swerving across the road and nearly hit five or six oncoming vehicles,” Crown Prosecutor Nicholas Evans told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“He then collided with the nearside foliage, and dirt was seen coming from the wheels as it hit the verge.”

After following David Light for around ten minutes, the motorist who was following him then saw another car approach from the opposite direction.

“The defendant appeared to hit the oncoming vehicle which had to swerve to take evasive action,” continued Mr Evans.

Light, 63, continued driving, often on the wrong side of the road, but eventually came to a stop at the bottom of Myrtle Hill in Dinas Cross.

“The driver of the car that had been following him managed to stop him and could smell alcohol on his breath and noticed that he was staggering,” said Mr Evans.

Police were called to the scene and a roadside breath test proved positive. Subsequent intoximeter tests confirmed that Light had 87 mcg of alcohol in his system. The legal limit is 35.

Light, of Myrtle Hill, Dinas Cross, pleaded guilty to drink-driving, failing to stop after a road accident and an additional charge of failing to answer to police bail at the Haverfordwest custody station on June 13.

Before sentencing, magistrates requested a verbal probation report from probation officer Julie Norman.

“He doesn’t have an issue with alcohol but that day he decided to drive to the petrol station and buy two bottles of wine as a coping mechanism,” she said.

“He drank one and a half bottles in the car and drove for approximately ten miles because of the on-gong pressures that he was experiencing at the time.

"He takes full responsibility and describes his behaviour as horrendous.

"He really wants to look into why this happened because it concerns him that he’s behaved in such as serious way.”

David Light was disqualified from driving for a total of 42 months.

“This reflects the length of time that you drove and also the accident that took place as a result,” commented the presiding magistrate.

He was also sentenced to a 12-month community order during which he must carry out 15 rehabilitation requirement days in conjunction with the Dyfed Drugs and Alcohol Service.

He was fined £384 and ordered to pay a £140 court surcharge and £85 costs.