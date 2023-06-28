During the BBQ ‘Food Story/Stori Bwyd’ event, held by the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society, arable, dairy, beef, pig, sheep, poultry and turkey farmers spoke to the children and demonstrated local food production.

They taught the children where their food comes from, how they farm sustainably and how to care for the countryside.

The event was held on the Pembrokeshire County Showground, and there was also farm machinery and live animals for the children to see first-hand what is used to produce their food.

Pupils learning about sheep farming. (Image: Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society)

They also got the opportunity to cook and eat their own kebabs with the assistance of chefs from Hybu Cig Cymru/Meat Promotion Wales and Castell Howell.

Kathy Wilson, a former teacher and now an honorary Pembrokeshire Show governor, said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to each and every one of the volunteers who took two days out from their busy work on the farm to come and talk to the children and demonstrate how they produce food and drink.

Elwen Roberts from Hybu Cig Cymru doing a cookery demonstration. (Image: Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society)

“The smiles on the faces of the children said it all, they listened intently, took part in the demonstrations and the teachers took resources back with them to their schools to continue the learning.

“One of the important elements of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s work is educational and spreading the word around the county about how local food is produced by farmers.”

As well as food production, the event was an opportunity to teach the children about the seasonality of what farmers produce locally and how the weather and climate affects the work farmers do as well as the different food groups and healthy eating.

Pupils from 32 schools and colleges attended the event.