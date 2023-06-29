THE Western Telegraph Camera Club has 2,600 members who take stunning pictures all across Pembrokeshire.

Every day, our members capture awesome pictures, whether its of the stunning scenery, beautiful buildings, historic landmarks, wildlife or just the everyday events that take place.

Here are just a few of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Butterfly on mint flowers.Butterfly on mint flowers. (Image: Deborah OBrien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Boats on Fishguard Harbour.Boats on Fishguard Harbour. (Image: Nik Chesters (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Mill in Carew Castle.Mill in Carew Castle. (Image: Tracy Hall (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Duck.Duck. (Image: Megan Anderton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Llawhaden Castle ruins.Llawhaden Castle ruins. (Image: Nerys Child (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Blue Lagoon.Blue Lagoon. (Image: Andy Vaughan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Abereiddy.Abereiddy. (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

