Duncan Lougee is understood to have been taking part in the single-handed Jester Challenge aboard his 25ft fibreglass folkboat ‘The Minke’.

They left Plymouth at midday on June 18 and were expected to arrive in Baltimore, Ireland on June 22 after sailing via the Isles of Scilly.

But Dale Coastguards have confirmed that there has been no contact with Duncan Lougee since his day of departure.

“HM Coastguard has issued regular broadcasts and has liaised with the Irish Coastguard, the UK police and the RNLI,” said a spokesperson for HM Coastguard Dale.

"The Minke is a 25ft fibreglass folkboat with a white hull and white sails. Her sail number is FB597.

"The skipper was taking part in the single-handed Jester Challenge with a plan to sail the route via the Isles of Scilly. All other vessels are accounted for."

The Minke (Image: Falmouth Coastguards)

Duncan Lougee left Plymouth on June 18 and was expected to arrive in Baltimore, Ireland, four days later. However there has been no contact since his departure.

The missing sailor is described as being in his late 60s, measuring 6ft 1in and likely wearing glasses, Musto oilskins and waterproof boots.

He was reportedly last seen near Helford River at 2pm on Monday, June 19.

Mr Lougee is an experienced sailor having navigated the Atlantic three times solo from Plymouth to Azores and back.

He is also understood to have made the same crossing to Baltimore on a previous occasion. He is employed as a yacht broker and boat builder.

Sailing blogger Sallu Lucy-Ann Stamford confirmed on Monday (June 26), that all yachts and skippers taking part in the Jester Challege have either arrived at Baltimore or retired to another port of their choice, with the exception of Duncan Lougee and his 25’ Folkboat Minke.

"Despite the best efforts of Falmouth MCA and the Irish Coastguard, including a fixed wing search of the area between the Scillies and Baltimore, Minke’s whereabouts are still unknown," she said.

"Everyone involved in the search for Duncan and Minke is perplexed by the absence of any sign of her position.

"Duncan is carrying both an EPIRB (Emergency Position-Indicating Beacon) and a PLB (Personal Locator Beacon), neither of which have been activated.

"Conditions in the Celtic Sea have generally been benign throughout the last week, further contributing to the puzzle.

"Hope has not yet been lost that after some major setback, Duncan is still trying to reach a safe haven.

"This is a particularly difficult time for Duncan’s partner Louise, who is showing great fortitude during the wait for some firm news and the thoughts of all the Jester Challengers, past and present, are with her."

The Department of Transport said the Coast Guard is currently ‘collaborating with UK MCA [Maritime and Coastguard Agency] in assisting with a request for any sightings or reports of the yacht’.

If anyone has any sightings of The Minke or of Duncan Lougee, they are asked to call the Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on 01326 317575.