He will single out some of the shops, pubs, chapels and a selection of other buildings and use them to focus on the social history of the community in and around Neyland.

His talk will be full of fascinating stories of some of the businesses and public buildings which once graced the town as well as the people who worked there.

Neyland flourished during the mid 19th century with the arrival of Isambard Kingdom Brunel who built the western terminus of the Great Western Railway here with his intricate planning and engineering genius.

Simon Hancock’s history walk is free of charge and everyone is welcome to join in.

It begins at School Lane this Saturday, July 1, at 3pm and will proceed down to St Clement’s Church Hall where the walk will end at around 4.30pm. with refreshments.

The walk has been organised by St Clements Church in partnership with Hope Pembrokeshire.