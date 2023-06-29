The A4076 trunk road in Milford Haven will be closed for roughly an hour to allow for the Milford Haven Carnival to take place on Saturday, July 1 between 1pm and 2pm.

The specified section of road is:

· A4076 trunk road known as Victoria Road, Hamilton Terrace and Great North Road that extends from the junction with St Anne’s Road to the junction with Charles Street.

During the closure, which has been facilitated by the Welsh Government, vehicular access will be prohibited along the road aside from emergency service vehicles, vehicles involved in the event and vehicles needed for emergency work.