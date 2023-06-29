The MOD has stated that firing will take place at Castlemartin and Manorbier ranges on the following dates:

Castlemartin:

Day firing: July 03-07, 10-13, 18-21, 24-28, between 8am and 4.30pm.

Night firing: July 04, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, 27, between 6.30pm and 11.30pm.

Manorbier:

Day firing: July 03-07, 10-14, 17-21, 24-28, 31, between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

There will be no night firing at Manorbier.

The road from Bosherston to St Govan’s Chapel will be closed for July 10-13 and 18-21 and the footpath from St Govan’s Head to Broadhaven will be closed for July 03-07, 10-13, 18-21 and 24-28.

The Stack Rocks Road and footpath from Stack Rocks to St Govans will be closed for the firing periods.

If there are amendments to the firing programme, the closures will be amended.

The Pembrokeshire Coast path that passes through Castlemartin will be open on non-firing days, but will be closed on firing days and anyone using the path must stick to the path marked by the white posts.

If any object is found in the range, beach or sea, do not touch it.

Unscheduled firing may take place without warning and the schedule may be changed due to unforeseen circumstances. To find out if there is firing taking place at Castlemartin, you can call 01646 662496 to find out.