Kieran Jones walked into the shop on June 5 accompanied by a female.

As the female distracted the shop keeper and asked him for assistance with another product, and Jones proceeded to walk out of the store carrying a tent which was valued at £199.99.

Police were immediately alerted and officers found the couple in Clay Lane, Haverfordwest.

“There had been some degree of pre-planning as the defendant attended the shop with another person who distracted the shop keeper,” Crown Prosecutor Nicholas Evans told Haverfordwest magisrates this week.

When officers carried out a search on the defendant, they discovered he was in possession of 0.81 grammes of Class A cocaine and 25 Pregablin tablets, which is a controlled Class C drug.

This week Jones, who gave his address as Peregrine Close, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to the theft of the tent and two charges of possessing controlled drugs.

He was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“My client has been through a lot in his young life,” he said.

“He was released from custody in November with nothing but a tent to live in. These offences were committed in desperation.

“He still has issues with drugs and this has been the reason for his offending over the years. But he’s now getting help with DDAS (the Dyfed Drugs and Alcohol Service)."

After considering the mitigation, magistrates fined Jones a total of £240 and instructed him to pay £199.99 compensation to Trespass for the stolen tent.

He must also pay £85 court costs and a £48 surcharge.

A forfeiture and destruction order was imposed on the cocaine and the Pregablin tablets.