Dewi is described as a white male, of medium build and is approximately 5’8” tall.

He has light brown hair and is believed to have been wearing black joggers and a red Fila jumper at the time of his disappearance.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that they are concerned for his welfare.

A spokesperson said: "Dewi is missing in the Pembroke area and we are concerned for his welfare as he hasn’t been seen since yesterday morning (Wednesday, 29 June).

"If anyone has any information concerning his whereabouts, they are asked to contact is.

The Police can be contacted by calling 101, or email the police on http://101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or visit https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

All callers should quote reference DP-20230628-065.