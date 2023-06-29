Police officers have said that a man who has been missing from his home in the Pembroke area since Wednesday morning has been found.
Dewi, described as a white male, of medium build and is approximately 5’8” tall was believed to have been wearing black joggers and a red Fila jumper at the time of his disappearance.
Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed today that he has been found.
"Dewi, who was missing from Pembroke, has been found safe and well," said a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police.
"Thank you for supporting our appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here