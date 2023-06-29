Dewi, described as a white male, of medium build and is approximately 5’8” tall was believed to have been wearing black joggers and a red Fila jumper at the time of his disappearance.

Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed today that he has been found.

"Dewi, who was missing from Pembroke, has been found safe and well," said a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police.

"Thank you for supporting our appeal."