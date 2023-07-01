If you've ever wondered if there is anything your missing out on, or you're just looking for ideas of things to do, look no further.

We asked Chat GPT to come up with a bucket list of things to do and see in Pembrokeshire and this is what is said.

The 15 bucket list experiences in Pembrokeshire according to Chat GPT

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park

Discover the stunning coastal scenery, dramatic cliffs, and sandy beaches by exploring the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, one of the most beautiful walking trails in the UK.

St. Davids

Explore the charming city of St. Davids, Britain's smallest city.

While there, Chat GPT also recommends paying a visit to the St.Davids Cathedral, a magnificent medieval place of worship.

Boat trip to Skomer Island

Leucistic Puffin off North Haven today - really special to see them so white.#puffin pic.twitter.com/qNK5rdB1vS — Skomer Island (@skomer_island) June 15, 2023

Experience the incredible wildlife and seabird colonies on Skomer Island, including puffins, seals, and dolphins.

Discover Pembroke Castle

Step back in time to Pembroke Castle, a medieval fortress where Henry VII was born.

Explore its towers, ramparts, and underground passages.

Tenby

Chat GPT says visiting Tenby is a must when it comes to things to do in Pembrokeshire. (Image: Getty Images)

Spend a day in the picturesque seaside town of Tenby, known for its colourful houses, sandy beaches, and historic town walls.

Try coasteering

Embark on a thrilling coasteering adventure, exploring the rugged coastline, jumping off cliffs, and swimming in sea caves under the guidance of experienced instructors.

Blue Lagoon

The Blue Lagoon is a former slate quarry. (Image: Getty Images)

Take a dip or go paddleboarding in the Blue Lagoon, a former slate quarry transformed into a deep turquoise lake surrounded by cliffs.

Wildlife boat tour

Join a wildlife boat tour from Milford Haven or Neyland Marina, and spot seals, dolphins, and seabirds while enjoying scenic coastal views.

Preseli Hills

Hike or cycle through the Preseli Hills, a range of hills rich in archaeological sites, including the source of the Stonehenge bluestones.

Marloes Peninsula

Enjoy the rugged beauty of the Marloes Peninsula, with its sandy beaches, dramatic cliffs, and wildlife-rich coastal paths.

Carew Castle and Tidal Mill

Discover the history and architecture of Carew Castle, and witness the impressive tidal mill in action during high tides.

Go surfing

Catch some waves and learn to surf at one of the renowned surfing beaches in Pembrokeshire, such as Whitesands Bay or Freshwater West.

Bosherston Lily Ponds

Have you visited the Bosherston Lily Ponds in Pembrokeshire? (Image: Getty Images)

Take a tranquil walk around the Bosherston Lily Ponds, a series of interconnected lakes adorned with water lilies and home to a variety of wildlife.

Colby Woodland Garden

Enjoy the beauty of the Colby Woodland Garden, with its woodlands, meadows, and a walled garden bursting with colourful flowers.

Pembrokeshire County Show

Experience the vibrant agricultural show, featuring livestock displays, entertainment, local produce, and a celebration of rural life.