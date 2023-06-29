Torch Theatre in Milford Haven will be hosting RED Entertainment’s Dinosaur Adventure Live in August.

The captivating show will immerse audiences in an enchanting and realistic world of dinosaurs, taking in an interactive journey through the Jurassic era and meeting some of the most incredible species of dinosaurs.

It is written by Mike Newman (Exciting Science) and the story follows two dinosaur expert rangers and a whacky scientist in an over-grown lab on dinosaur island, with a vicious raptor, two adorable baby dinosaurs, a gigantic Apatosaurus and a terrifying T-Rex.

There are educational and comic elements throughout and provides the chance of meeting life-like dinosaurs and learn more about the extinct creatures.

Dinosaur Adventure Live is recommended for those aged five and over and will be at Torch Theatre on Friday, August 25 and 2pm and 4.30pm. Tickets cost £15 and are available from www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.