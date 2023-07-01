Serendipity Ladies’ Choir from Narberth, which has about 40 choristers, is being joined by Cor Meibion De Cymru, which has approximately 50 members, for the performance on July 7.

They share a connection in Air Ambulance volunteer Juliet Rossiter - she is the musical director for Serendipity and also the Pembrokeshire rehearsal leader for the male choir.

“Unlike most choirs in this area, the members of Cor Meibion De Cymru are drawn from along south Wales,” explained Juliet. “In order for each of the men to learn their work they are taught in their county groups and for the last 25 years I have been the Pembrokeshire rehearsal leader.”

Serendipity Ladies’ Choir has been going in Narberth for seven years and this will be their biggest concert to date.

Choir chairwoman Claire Dunbar said: “We are really excited about this concert. We have been working hard on a number of new pieces and the acoustics will be wonderful in St Mary’s.

"We’ve grown a lot in confidence thanks to Juliet over the years and it will be wonderful to help raise money for a cause which means so much to her.”

The concert takes place at St Mary’s Church in Tenby at 7.30pm on Friday July 7. Tickets £10 on the door.