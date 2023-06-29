Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the health board – has provided funding for cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) for those experiencing menopause symptoms whilst receiving anti-cancer treatment for breast cancer.

CBT is a talking therapy that can help people manage their symptoms by changing the way they think and behave.

Symptoms include anxiety and depression, hot flushes, night sweats, sleep problems and fatigue, as well as other psychological and physiological symptoms.

CBT is said to help teach people different techniques to help them manage and cope with the symptoms.

Linsey Jones, Macmillan acute oncology coordinator, said: “We’re incredibly grateful that charitable funds have allowed us to participate in the CBT intervention.

“The intervention will benefit patients experiencing undesirable side effects as a result of their cancer treatment by introducing them to self-management, evidence-based strategies to address menopause symptoms.”

Sally-Ann Rolls, oncology clinical nurse specialist and CBT course lead, said: “This course has been quite literally life changing for some of our patients. We could not provide this degree of enrichment without the charitable funds so generously provided.”

Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk