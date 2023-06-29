Next month he is planning on repeating his feat, but this time on two wheels as he prepares to cycle 200-miles from Cardigan to Cardiff and then back, following precisely the same route in just 24 hours.

What makes Clive’s challenge even more remarkable is that in May, 2022 - just 13 months ago - he sustained multiple injuries following a major fall at work.

“I was air-lifted to the Heath Hospital in Cardiff which resulted in seven months of recuperation,” he said.

“The Wales Air Ambulance took just 25 minutes to transport me from St Dogmaels to Cardiff and in the months that followed I had regular sessions in the Oxygen Therapy Centre in Cardigan.

"And the way in which this helped me through my recovery process was just incredible.

“Both those charities had such a massive impact on my treatment and also my recovery, so I want to return the favour by raising some much-needed funds for both causes.”

Clive is hoping to raise around £1,000 for Wales Air Amblance Wales and the Cardigan Oxygen Therapy Centre.

He will be setting off from Blaenffos on July 15 and heading across to Carmarthen via the B roads and on to Llanelli and Swansea over the old Britton Ferry bridge.

He will pass under the motorway past Margam Park and then back onto the old road to Bridgend and Cardiff. He will stop at Culverhouse Cross for food and will then return to Blaenffos, when he will follow precisely the same route.

Clive has been a keen runner for the past 15 years and last weekend completed the duathlon in Cardiff in one hour and six minutes.

Clive Evans, completing the Cardiff duathlon (Image: Clive Evans)

Despite his incredible fitness levels, he has chosen to raise the bar that bit higher following his accident in 2022 to complete his challenge on July 15.

“The way in which I benefited during my whole recovery process was exceptional so now it’s time to say thank you for everything they did to get me back on the road.”

Visit Clive's Crowdfunding page HERE.