Steven Daly broke in to three homes – two in Ammanford and one in Llandybie – and a car, and stole a different car, two televisions, and two bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey between March 24 and 27.

Prosecutor Harry Dickens told the court that Daly, 33, began his spree late on Friday, March 24 by breaking into an address on New Road in Ammanford.

Daly entered through the back door, which was unlocked, and swiped two sets of car keys from the utility room.

He was caught on CCTV entering one of the cars – a Ford Focus – at 10.27pm.

Daly was picked up on ANPR cameras driving towards Llandybie, where – in the early hours of the morning – he broke into a Ford Puma, smashing the passenger-side window with stones.

Mr Dickens said the value of the items stolen was just under £1,800.

The Ford Focus was later recovered, and had a Sharp TV, and a leather handbag and letters belonging to the owner of the Ford Puma.

Officers also found cables, a bag of facemasks, a piece of paper with an address written on it, and a flat-edged Stanley screwdriver, Mr Dickens said.

On the morning of March 25, a gardener reported that a home on Brynmawr Avenue in Ammanford had been broken in to and the patio door had been smashed.

The home was unoccupied, as it was being cleared by the son of the previous owner, who had recently died, Mr Dickens said.

When the son arrived, he said a JCV television was missing, along with a box of ornaments, while cupboards and drawers throughout the house had been searched through.

Officers found Daly’s fingerprints at the scene.

At some point on March 24 or 25, Daly also broke in to a home on Pentregwenlais Road in Llandybie. It was unoccupied, as work was being done ahead of the owners moving in.

Daly had smashed a window with a concrete block and had gone through all the wardrobes and cupboards, and a 32-inch TV which matched the description of the one found in the Ford Focus was missing.

Again, Daly’s fingerprints were at the scene.

On March 27, Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of shoplifting from the Co-op store on College Street in Ammanford after a man – Daly – had taken two bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey worth a combined £57.

That evening, police attended Daly’s home on Ffynnon Las in Ammanford to arrest him, and found him hiding underneath a trampoline in the back garden. Officers also recovered some of the stolen items.

Daly, who has been convicted of 48 previous offences – 24 of which were theft or similar offences, pleaded guilty to all charges.

The owner of the home on New Road said, via a statement: “I find this incident very upsetting because someone has entered the house while we were here.

“Our safety and security has been violated. I don’t feel safe in the house anymore.”

And the son who was clearing the home on Brynmawr Avenue said: “Some of the ornaments still have sentimental value to our family.”

He added that the burglary came “at a time when we were still grieving her (their mum’s) loss”.

As the statements were read out, Daly looked to the floor and shook his head.

Matthew Murphy, defending, said Daly’s offending was in order to pay back drug debts.

“He had an addiction – past tense – to crack cocaine,” he said.

“He is extremely remorseful for his offending and has sought support in prison for how he can convey his apologies to the victims. They should not have been affected by the behaviour of Mr Daly and his offending in the way that they have.”

Mr Murphy said Daly had undertaken several courses in prison to increase his employability after finding out his partner was pregnant, although he added that Daly was “under no illusions” about the sentence he faced.

The court heard this spree was while Daly was subject to a suspended sentence, however that sentence had already been activated in relation to a separate offence of the theft a bottle of vodka from the same Co-op in Ammanford on February 28.

Judge Christopher Vosper sentenced Daly to two years in prison, running consecutive to his current sentence, for the burglaries.

For the theft of a car, and theft from a car, Daly got three months – running concurrently – while for the theft from a shop, he got a concurrent sentence of one month.