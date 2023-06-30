Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has issued a reminder to residents following the increase in incidents.

Each year, around 1,600 farm buildings and 85,000 areas of grassland are destroyed by fire which has led to the service issuing the reminder of how to keep barns safe to avoid the devastating consequences.

The force wants its rural residents on farms and with barns to follow the below advice:

Stored bales must not have a moisture content greater than 22 per cent as bales that have a moisture content of 22 per cent or above pose a risk of increasing in heat when stacked, which can lead to overheating and possible spontaneous combustion.

Baled hay, straw and bracken should have a moisture content of between 18-20 per cent before being stacked in storage.

The temperature of bales should be below 35C before being brought off the field for storage as bales with a temperature above 35C can maintain their own heat generation to a point where spontaneous combustion can occur.

Bale stacks should be stored separately and away from other farm buildings where possible, especially away from livestock buildings. They should be kept to a reasonable size, well apart and dry. Fertilisers, chemicals, gas cylinders, tractors and other machinery shouldn’t be stored in barns containing bales and all electrical equipment and wiring should be well maintained.

How to know if bales are overheating?

Bales are discoloured or browning in some areas.

Stacks can be seen to be ‘steaming’ early in the morning or late evening.

There is a presence of a sweet, sickly smell and hay turning to a tobacco-like form.

The service believes that part of the increase in incidents could be due to the fact the early warm and dry weather conditions across May and June have provided earlier hay-making opportunities.

If bales are smouldering or on fire, you should call 999 immediately.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has a number of resources available to members of the farming community: