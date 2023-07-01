Johnny Cash Roadshow will be in Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre for one night only on the ‘Through the Years’ tour.

Frontman Clive John bears a strong resemblance to the legendary Johnny Cash, and his baritone voice is said to be almost identical.

He will be joined by Megan Thomas as June Carter Cash to complete the experience.

The show was completely revamped during a hiatus enforced when the covid pandemic hit, and Clive has worked to make it bigger and better than before, to improve on his sold-out shows over more than a decade.

All the favourites such as Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Hurt and Jackson will be included but there will also be new songs in the set to surprise fans – and he isn’t short of material with a 50-year back catalogue to look through.

The performances have been endorsed by members of the Cash family as granddaughter Caitlin Crowell called their performance ‘authentic to the point where it felt as if it wasn’t a tribute.’

Caitlin said: “I had the pleasure to see the Johnny Cash Roadshow just this past weekend in Manchester. As a member of this family, the Cash family, I was in awe of how incredible the performances were.

“Clive and his ‘June’ capture my grandfather and grandmother JUST as they were in this world they put a mark in. I sincerely believe that there is an art form to ‘tributing’, but this was absolutely authentic to the point where it felt as if it wasn’t a tribute per se, it was a rock ‘n’ roll gig, given by some sincere rock ‘n’ rollers! I am a fan!”

The Johnny Cash Roadshow will be at the Torch Theatre on Friday, July 28 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £25 and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.