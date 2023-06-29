Whoever he met was greeted with an adorable smile, an enormous personality and an over-riding love of the life that was happening all around him.

But on Friday July 1, Zac was swept off the rocks at Angle by a freak wave when he sustained major head injuries.

He was pronounced dead the following day, after being airlifted to The University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff.

Now, as a tribute to ‘Zaccy Boy’, his best friends Ollie and Caden John of Pembroke Dock have decided to run the Long Course Weekend 5k this Sunday to raise funds for the Forever 11 charity set up in his memory.

“The loyalty that Zac showed to his friends was incredible,” said Ollie’s dad, Sam John.

“We’d known Zac since he was four years old as he was in Ollie’s and Caden’s class in school, he played football with them and then later rugby.

"They were such a tight knit little group and whenever one of them decided to do something, they’d all join in.

"Zac was everyone’s friend and everyone wanted to know him.”

To help the Pembroke Dock community deal with Zac's tragic passing, Sam and his wife Natalie decided to organise a Family Fun Day to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance and the RNLI, which were both in attendance at Angle Beach on July 1.

“The Family Fun Day started out as a celebration of his life and a way of bringing the community together as everyone was so heartbroken,” explained Sam.

But when the fun day raised a staggering £11,000 for the two chosen charities, Sam and Natalie began thinking of setting up a charitable organisation aimed at educating children, young people and adults of the dangers surrounding the sea.

“We live in a coastal area where we can’t go two minutes down the road without getting close to a deep-water course and this was why we established Forever 11," Sam said.

"This was a phrase that the children started using after Zac died, as it was their way of coming to terms with their loss.”

The charity was set up last August and became registered in January of this year since when it has instructed around 130 children in the safety measures that should be used close to the sea, river and other deep waterways.

“All we want is to raise awareness of the danger of the sea and reduce the number of fatalities in young people and adults throughout Wales,” continued Sam, who is chairman of the Forever 11 board of trustees.

Meanwhile Sam’s son, Ollie, registered to run the Long Course 5k last November.

“He and Caden are like peanut butter and jam, so whatever Ollie decides to do, Caden joins in as well," he said.

"As a result, they’ll both be running the 5k this Sunday for their beloved Zaccy Boy as losing him has left a massive hole in theirhearts. Now they want to do their bit by raising money for such an awesome charity.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up and within 24 hours of its launch on Wednesday (June 28), it had raised almost £500.

“This has been a great boost to the boys as they only thought they’d raise £50.

"And now that I can see how much they’re looking forward to taking part, I’m beginning to get my own ideas of maybe doing an IRONMAN or a Three Peak Challenge. Time will tell!”

If anyone would like to support Ollie and Caden on their run this Sunday, they can visit the GoFundMe page.