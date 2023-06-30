The Crymych Arms and Y Cross in Hayscastle Cross have both secured a £454,250 Community Ownership windfall following the successful applications by the Y Cross Caslai Community Benefit Society Ltd and the Crymych Football Club Ltd.

Both projects have been supported throughout their application process by Preseli MP, Stephen Crabb.

“I am delighted that not just one, but two Pembrokeshire bids have been successful in this round of the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund,” commented the MP, following Thursday’s announcement.

“These projects will protect the pubs in Crymych and Hayscastle Cross, and ensure they become important community hubs for future generations.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with the committees and the local volunteers behind these bids over the last few months and there is no doubt that their incredible teamwork has got these bids over the finish line.”

The money will now enable CPD Crymych Cyf (Crymych Football Club Ltd) to develop sporting and wellbeing activities in the area and to secure and safeguard the future of Tafarn Crymych Arms, Crymych.

Y Cross Caslai Community Benefit Society Ltd based in the village of Hayscastle Cross will now be able to purchase the local public house, Y Cross, and ensure that the important community amenity remains open.

The £150m Community Ownership Fund helps communities across the UK to take ownership of assets at risk of closure and to ensure that important parts of the social fabric, such as pubs, sports clubs, theatres and post office buildings can continue to play a central role in towns and villages.

It has already awarded £23.9 million to 98 projects across the UK including Haver Hub in Haverfordwest and Havards Store in Newport.

“I’m delighted to see community projects in Wales attracting about 11 per cent of the total amount available from the Community Ownership Fund in this current round,” commented secretary David TC Davies.

“That means that more valuable assets in Wales are being saved for future generations. In many rural areas the pub is the lifeblood of the village, creating jobs and boosting the local economy, as well as providing locals with a place to socialise and come together. Congratulations to all the successful projects.”