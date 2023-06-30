Staff at the company’s Pembrokeshire agency recently nominated the Paul Sartori Foundation to receive a donation of more than £3,200 from NFU Mutual’s national £1.92 million Agency Giving Fund.

The fund forms part of NFU Mutual’s £3.25 million funding pledge for both local and national charities in 2023, to assist with recovery from the pandemic and to help tackle the impact of the rising cost of living.

The donation will fund a total of 74 hours of daytime respite, enabling family members to have peace of mind that their loved one is being professionally cared for by a responsive team from Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

It will also help the charity build a case to secure further funding to expand the service.

The hospice at home team recently trialled a 12-week dementia support pilot project funded via Hywel Dda University Health Board - and approved by the Dementia Steering Group and Welsh Government - where night respite was delivered to 11 patients at home.

This was well-received by families who commented that staff were very good, supportive and kind.

“This new funding has come at a good time after the initial trial, where we recognised a need for daytime support,” said Paul Sartori Hospice at Home registered nurse, Lynn Hunter.

“We know the difference this care will make to local families supporting a relative with dementia at home. It can be exhausting.

“Quite often, they cannot leave their loved one unattended and they get very little time to themselves, which can have a great impact on the family carer.

"This project will increase the resilience of the family carer and support the patient in a familiar environment where they feel comfortable and secure.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home grant development officer, Judith Williams, added: “We were delighted to hear that the NFU Mutual’s Agency Giving Fund has supported this much-needed provision.

"This project will enable us to build a case and hopefully enable us to secure additional funding in the future.”

For more information on the charity and its services, visit www.paulsartori.org or phone 01437 763223.