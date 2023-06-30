Run entirely by volunteers and supported by a number of local businesses, the weekend festival launches on the on Friday with ChoirFEST.

This celebration of music is being hosted by the fabulous Choirs for Good with a number of Welsh-based choirs joining in.

Saundersfoot Sailing Club is setting up a bar and barbeque, with popular local band Footbridge rounding the evening off with live music from 8pm.

On the Saturday and Sunday there is live music all across the village as well as the popular TenFoot Swim.

The focus of the weekend’s music is on the Main Stage on the sports field where there are a number of exciting live acts playing, including ska band Sorted and the 17-piece Old Time Sailors.

The grand finale on Sunday features opera-singer brothers Wynne and Mark Evans, Victoria Joyce and local choirs.

Whilst much of the music around the village will be free, the Main Stage acts are ticketed events and tickets must be bought in advance.

These are available online at www.saundersfest.co.uk or in person from Saundersfoot businesses Christkindl, Tramway and Silver Lily.

The instigator of SaundersFEST, Cllr Chris Williams, said: “We are hoping to raise a lot of money for charity across the weekend.

“This will not only be through tickets sales but also via donations from food and drink vendors on the sports field and at the sailing club, who have all pledged to donate fice per cent of their takings.

"It’s going to be a fabulous weekend, whatever the weather! If you haven’t got your tickets yet, do it now – they will not be for sale on the day.

"Thanks to our main sponsors – Royal Oak, Puffin Holiday Cottages and Pure West Radio – without whom much of the event would not be possible."

For more information, visit www.saundersfest.co.uk, follow on Instagram @saundersfest2023 and like the SaundersFEST Facebook page.