Archie Hughes, from Tenby, raced over in the 16th minute to score Wales’ first try of the game in a move from a line out which he started, before receiving a return pass from centre Bryn Hadley to go over in the corner.

The Tenby scrum-half’s overall performance earned him the player of the match award in the 41-20 win.

Archie said: “It was quite scrappy at times, a few of our errors let them into the game and to be fair to them they put pressure on us in defence.

"Credit to Japan for doing that, but the boys showed good character to stay in the fight and come away with the win.

“Yeah, chuffed. Look, all the boys put in a great shift and a few of them could have had the player-of-the-match award.

"We have shown we can score some good tries, especially on turnover, which is what we have been working on, we’re really happy to come away with a win.”

Mark Jones' side are second in Pool A after France crushed New Zealand.

Next up is the challenge of facing defending champions France, who followed up their thumping of Japan with an impressive 35-14 win over New Zealand.

Hughes added: “It is going to be a tough game, a physical one, we need to make sure we turn around now and go into that one firing.”

Japan had led 19-15 when captain Yoshiki Omachi was sent off early in the second half for a dangerous tackle.

Wales still trailed with 15 minutes remaining in heavy conditions, before a late flurry, including three tries in the final five minutes sealed the win.

Wales interim head coach Mark Jones said: "Japan really fronted up, especially at the set-piece where they probably edged us out for large parts.

"We always knew it was going to take an 80-minute performance and the dam may burst eventually under constant pressure. I just wish it had burst a little earlier.

"We got what we wanted from this game in terms of points but our discipline was poor and we know we've got to go up another three or four gears when we face France."

Wales U20s: Cameron Winnett (Cardiff); Llien Morgan (Ospreys), Louie Hennessey (Bath), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Harri Houston (Ospreys); Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Archie Hughes (Scarlets); Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths (Dragons), Lewis Lloyd (Ospreys), Louis Fletcher (Ospreys), Evan Hill (Ospreys), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Ryan Woodman (Dragons - capt), Lucas De La Rua (Cardiff), Morgan Morse (Ospreys).

Replacements: Sam Scarfe (Dragons), Josh Morse (Scarlets), Kian Hire (Ospreys), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff), Seb Driscoll (Harlequins), Tom Florence (Ospreys), Harri Wilde (Cardiff), Harri Williams (Scarlets).

Japan U20s: K Muto; R Oike, S Taira, Y Omachi (capt), Y Yazaki; K Naramoto, Y Takahashi; H Sena, K Nagashima, R Tomita, Y Sasaki, H Willard, K Miyashita, T Kusuda, T Mogami. Replacements: T Omoto, T Yumbe, K Sugiura, B Kurita, T Kobayashi, T Ohshima, G Ikuta, R R Imano.

Referee: Morne Ferreira (South Africa)