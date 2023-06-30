The message was relayed by the Hywel Dda University Health Board on Thursday evening (June 29).

“Our teams are helping patients by their clinical priority, but this means that in some cases, waits are in excess of what we strive to deliver,” said a Hywel Dda spokesperson.

"If you or a loved one needs emergency or urgent care, you can help by using the right level of service to meet your need."

As a result, patients are being asked to only attend the emergency department if they have a life-threatening illness or a serious injury.

These include severe breathing difficulties, severe pain or bleeding, chest pain, a suspected stroke or serious trauma injuries.

Lesser injuries should be dealt with at Glangwili’s Minor Injuries Units.

There are also minor injury or walk-in services at Cardigan Integrated Care Centre and Tenby Hospital, as well as at the main acute hospitals.

Many community pharmacies can also provide walk-in, common ailment or triage and treat services without an appointment.

"If you have a relative or loved one in hospital who is well enough to go home, but is waiting to be discharged with homecare and community health support, you may be able to help them to get home more quickly if you and your family are in a position to support them at home," added a Hywel Dda spokesperson.

This week’s announcement comes just three months after a damning report was published by the Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) which stated that as a result of the challenges faced by staff within Glangwili’s Emergency Department, patients were not receiving consistent safe care.

Their findings followed an unannounced inspection of the unit on three consecutive days in December 2022.

It stated that there was overcrowding, with patients forced to wait in non-designated areas without privacy curtains or screens.

Patients, the report claimed, had expressed frustration with the waiting times and also the lack of updates on their care and treatment, with many having to wait for extensive periods before being seen. Some patients told the inspectors they had to sleep on chairs, or the floor, for long periods and despite adequate arrangements in place to assess and monitor patients arriving by ambulance, they were not always assured that patients self-presenting to the unit were being triaged in a timely manner.

“We were also not assured patients within the waiting room were being regularly reassessed, as there was not always evidence of the triage nurse reviewing their records,” said the report.

Inspectors also found that storerooms were not secured to prevent unauthorised access which may have presented a risk to patients or other persons gaining access and there was also a lack of toilet and washing facilities within the unit.

The pressure on NHS services continues to be extraordinarily high and as in other Emergency Department inspections we have undertaken, we have again found evidence of a service struggling to meet demand and to maintain patient safety with the resources available,” commented Alun Jones, chief executive of the HIW.

“I acknowledge the hard work and dedication of staff within this service, and our report provides an opportunity to highlight the challenges that patients and staff within this service are facing on a daily basis.”