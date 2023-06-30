Ward’s Yard in Milford Haven is an isolated area next to deep water and much of the site is overgrown and uneven which can cause slips, trips and falls.

It is owned by the Port of Milford Haven which has put in a great deal of work and investment to put safety measures in place to make it secure from trespassing, with new fencing and signage installed.

Despite this, the post says there have been numerous occasions where the fencing has been vandalised to gain entry to the site, which is a serious safety concern.

“Anyone accessing Ward’s Yard is putting themselves and others at risk of serious harm,” Niall Yeomans, head of health, safety and security at the Port of Milford Haven.

“The site poses many dangers; it is an isolated area next to deep water and much of the site is overgrown and uneven which can cause slips, trips and falls.”

He added that the site is private property. Anyone found there without consent is trespassing and anyone caught causing criminal damage could face prosecution.

“We’re not trying to stop people from having fun, there’s plenty to do in the local area, including lots of safe spots for swimming and fishing.

“Ward’s Yard is private property, is unfit for public access, and continuous illegal access to the site is very concerning.

"Safety is our number one priority, and our firm response to this relentless trespassing is driven by our wish to ensure that everyone gets home safely.”

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity at Ward’s Yard is asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police on 101.