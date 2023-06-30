Greenacres Animal Rescue at Ebbs Acre Farm, Talbenny, Haverfordwest is open to the public from 10am until 4pm on Sunday, July 2.

As well as a chance to meet the rescue’s current animals looking for a forever home, the event has become an informal reunion for its adopted dogs, who come back with their owners.

At the open day visitors will have a chance to meet Greenacres’ lovely animals, which currently include horses, sheep ferrets and turtles, as well as cats and dogs.

As well as this, there will be a Fun Dog Show, circus skills, bouncy castles, stalls, a refreshments marquee and entertainment from Pembrokeshire Fire Spinners, PFS Entertainment.

The day is sponsored by Fenton Vets Haverfordwest Burns Pet Nutrition & Agria Pet Insurance.

Entry costs £5 per car. Greenacres’ post code is SA62 3XA.