An award-winning animal rescue centre will throw open its doors this weekend for the members of the public to meet its animals and find out more about its lifesaving work.
Greenacres Animal Rescue at Ebbs Acre Farm, Talbenny, Haverfordwest is open to the public from 10am until 4pm on Sunday, July 2.
As well as a chance to meet the rescue’s current animals looking for a forever home, the event has become an informal reunion for its adopted dogs, who come back with their owners.
At the open day visitors will have a chance to meet Greenacres’ lovely animals, which currently include horses, sheep ferrets and turtles, as well as cats and dogs.
As well as this, there will be a Fun Dog Show, circus skills, bouncy castles, stalls, a refreshments marquee and entertainment from Pembrokeshire Fire Spinners, PFS Entertainment.
The day is sponsored by Fenton Vets Haverfordwest Burns Pet Nutrition & Agria Pet Insurance.
Entry costs £5 per car. Greenacres’ post code is SA62 3XA.
