Haverfordwest magistrates were told that Edwards entered a Milford Haven pub in the early hours of May 21 where he got into a heated conversation with Jade John.

“He became verbally aggressive towards her,” said Crown Prosecutor Nicholas Evans.

“They were exchanging words and then he grabbed her phone from her hand and slammed it down into the road. But just as he did this, a passing taxi drove over it.”

Mr Evans said that the cost of repairing the phone amounted to a total of £250.

Darryan, 29, of Jury Lane, Haverfordwest, was legally represented in court by Mr David Williams.

“This act was committed recklessly,” he said.

“There was no pre-planning, it became a little heated and it was a spur of the moment decision that caused him to do what he did. He regrets his actions.”

Edwards was fined £266 and ordered to pay £250 compensation to Ms John for the damage caused to her phone. He must also pay a £106 court surcharge and £85 costs.