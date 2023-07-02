“With your knowledge of the fishing industry in Milford Haven, I am asking if you can procure any information about my grandfather, who was a trawler skipper before the war working out of Milford Haven.

“My grandfather's name was William Orchard, one of four brothers: Howell, Lionel, Christopher and Ivor; five sisters: Dolly, Anne, Mary, Gertie and Nora, who lived in Cromwell Road in Milford Haven.

“William Orchard married Henrietta Peterson, from Haverfordwest, whose father was another master mariner, they lived in 36 Hamilton Terrace, moving to Haverfordwest to live with my great grandparents at 41 Milford Road, finally living, before the war, at 9 Winch Lane, Haverfordwest.

“I am sure you may have heard of the Orchard family at some time.

“My quest is to find out more about my grandfather, William Orchard. I have no information about his time as a trawler skipper in Milford Haven before the Second World War.

William Orchard (Image: Jeff Dunn)

“He gained his Certificate of Competency on 27th May 1929, so I am assuming he sailed from Milford from 1929 to 1939 when he joined the RNR. His appointments in the RNR were:

29/10/1940 HMS Europa. Lowestoft shore establishment.

23/12/1940 HMS Watchful. Yarmouth additional for command of the HMS Milford Queen drifter.

20/2/1941 HMS St Angelo (Malta) Additional for command of HMS Eddy drifter.

8/7/1941 Command of HMS Sunset drifter.

“He lost his life 14/4/42 aboard HMS Eddy of Valetta breakwater Malta while returning to port after sweeping at night, hitting a rouge mine. He is buried in Capuccini Naval cemetery.

“It is possible he had connections to the Milford Queen and the Whitby M141."

I'm grateful to Bill for his kind comments but, as I've declared many times, although I love Milford's trawling history, I am certainly no expert and rely entirely on the help of those who share my desire to keep the town's trawling memories alive.

It would be wonderful if someone can assist Bill in his quest to learn more of his late grandfather's trawling days in Milford, if there is, please get in touch, both Bill and I would love to hear from you.

Here's a snap of HMS Eddy, in remembrance of William Orchard's final voyage.

HMS Eddy (Image: Jeff Dunn)

Meanwhile, the reference to the RNR reminded me of something Wing Commander Ken McKay

wrote about them in his "When King Fish Reigned" book.

"Some Milford fishermen, who were members of the Royal Naval Reserve, were called into the Royal Naval Patrol Service. Most of them were ordered to report to the "Sparrows Nest" at Lowestoft, which was the Headqarters Depot of the RNPS, or, "Harry Tate's Navy" as it became known. What sort of men were these fishermen turned sailors? In the first place they did not take kindly to service discipline.

A story is told of the officer instructor at the "Sparrows Nest" who decided to organise route marches to fill in time. He inadvertently planned the route to pass a number of public houses; consequently, out of every 100 men who set out, well below half would return to the column!

Skippers and mates were tough and even stubborn. These were the men who went to war on the minesweepers and patrol vessels: The Admiral responsible for naval training at that time summed it up; "You cannot drive a fisherman, but given leadership, understanding and a firm hand, he will win the war for you."

I'm sure you're aware that the whole point of my TRM is to reminisce and share all kinds of memories of days gone by and, one Milford memory from my days as a Pill youngster is being taken to the Rath's paddling pool by my mum, probably from around 1949 to 1953 before I learnt to swim and upgraded to the big pool.

William Orchard's certificate of competency. (Image: Jeff Dunn)

Those paddling days were filled with post war joy and excitement and, as the unique facility, thanks to the efforts of Milford Cllr Brian Phillips and his helpers, is about to open for this summer, I wonder how many others have similar warm, happy recollections of dipping their feet into the shallow water of the Paddling Pool.

I'll be featuring more from those paddling days soon, with pics, and if anyone would like to share their own experiences, please get in touch.

Another future TRM topic will be RNAD memories, courtesy of Frank Hart.

And that's just about it for this week, except for these "words of wisdom" from Sir Francis Chichester: "All life is a failure in the end. The thing is to get sport out of trying."

Take care and please stay safe.