Akif Sahan is alleged to have sexually assaulted a teenage girl near Lota Park in Fishguard.

Sahan, 39, is charged with intentionally sexually touching a girl aged 17 when she did not consent and he did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on June 15 this year at Lota Park Road, Fishguard.

Sahan, of no fixed abode, appeared at Swansea Magistrates Court on Saturday, June 17.

Magistrates sent the case to Swansea Crown Court where a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place next month.

He has been released on bail until that time.

As part of his bail conditions he has had to surrender his passport to Haverfordwest Police Station and must report daily to the same police station between the hours of 12pm and 2pm.