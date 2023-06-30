Thousands of athletes will challenge themselves in the unique event, which opens later today, Friday June 30.

The weekend - which is set to attract thousands of athletes - opens with youngsters taking part in the LCWKinder surf run and run on Tenby's North Beach at 4pm, ahead of the 2.4 mile Wales Swim from the beach at 5pm.

Saturday sees the cyclists in action, while runners take to the roads on Sunday.

The elite athletes are challenging to complete all three full-length races to claim the reward of the fourth piece in the Long Course medal jigsaw.

A number of road closures are in place on Saturday and Sunday.

Maps of the areas affected can be seen here.

For the first time in the history of the Long Course Weekend, events have been moved out of the town centre of Tenby to avoid disruption in Tudor Square.

This follows discussions earlier this year with Activity Wales Events, Pembrokeshre County Council and local representatives.

The start and finish venue for the bike events, the Wales Marathon and the Wales 5k will now be at the Salterns car park off Marsh Road.

The Salterns will also be the venue for the Long Course Weekend trophy presentation at 4.30pm on Sunday.

Saturday sees the 112-mile and 70-mile cyclists setting off from the Salterns at 7am, with the 42-milers leaving at 9.30am.

On Sunday, the Wales Marathon gets underway from the Salterns at 10am, ith the Wales 5k runners setting off at 10.30am.

The half-marathon leaves from Pembroke's Main Street at noon, while the 10k starts at Manorbier Castle at 1.30pm,

See the full timetable of weekend events here.