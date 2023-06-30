An application, submitted by Atkins Ltd, on behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council, includes the demolition of the existing pedestrian footbridge; installation of new footbridge between Riverside and Western Quayside; public realm reconfiguration and enhancement; and repair, renewal and refurbishment of the former Cleddau Foundry building.

Western Quayside phase 2 was subject to a previously approved application, granted in February 2021. Those works have not commenced; and this planning application proposes a different regeneration approach for the area, now responding to the bridge proposals.

The Haverfordwest Footbridge and Western Quayside Phase 2 Planning Design and Access Statement by Atkins Ltd states: “The proposed scheme is envisioned as an opportunity to contribute to making the historic core of Haverfordwest a destination – the brief includes this within the overarching aspects, seeking increased dwell rates, broadening of the potential to host a range of activities and catalysing a new night time economy.

“This is allied to aspirations in the brief to re-establish a sense of arrival, improve accessibility and linkages and maximise the townscape quality, historic assets and setting of Haverfordwest.”

It adds: “The Haverfordwest Footbridge is envisioned as a low-level sculptural solution that complements the setting and opens up new visual interaction between this part of the Haverfordwest Conservation Area and Haverfordwest Castle, ensuring that it does not compete for attention within views of the Scheduled Monument.

“Innovation is introduced in the engineering, with technical modelling having been used to enable a solution that is exceptionally lightweight.

"The design presented responds to the context of Haverfordwest Castle and draws on elements and forms to inspire the geometries and angles within the new footbridge design.

“This embeds the bridge proposal in the setting and gives a unique and sculptural site-specific response.”

The former Cleddau Foundry building will be subject to works intended to bring the building back into commercial use. The application is part of the ‘Heart of Pembrokeshire’ regeneration project.

The successful ‘Heart of Pembrokeshire’ Levelling Up Fund application announced in late 2021 included adding to ongoing improvements at Haverfordwest Castle to create an outdoor performance area, renovation of the jail, and the ‘signature bridge’.

Questions about whether an ‘Instagramable’ bridge in Haverfordwest is an essential item have previously been raised at full council.

Responding, Deputy Leader of Council, and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change, Councillor Paul Miller said the existing bridge would need replacing regardless of any regeneration works, adding the cost was made up of 90 per cent external grant funding.

He said he had never used the phrase ‘Instagramable,’ and was not on the service himself. The phase 2 application will be considered by planners at a later date.