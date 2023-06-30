Hooked@31 in Fishguard closed its doors on January 2nd The closure was unexpected and left hundreds of customers who loved the business’ deep-fried fayre disappointed.

Initially it was expected that the popular chippy would reopen in the New Year following a break for the festive season.

However, in January, owners Charlette and Gethin Rand said that the business would remain closed while their path took a new direction.

Hooked was named one of the top ten chippies in the UK in 2020 and was also ranked among the top two in Wales in the National Fish & Chip Awards.

The following year Hooked@31 was named as one of the best in Wales as part of the 2021 edition of the Official Guide to the UK’s Quality Fish and Chip Shops.

Since it closed, the well-loved chippy had held a series of successful pop ups, some selling fabulous fish and chips and others selling wonderful waffle and ice cream.

Tomorrow, Saturday, July 1, Hooked@31 will open for ‘all things fish and chips’ as well as its homemade ice cream from county-sourced milk.

The award-winning chippy will be open from 12pm to 8pm. It will take in store orders only and payment is cash only.

For more information see Hooked at 31 on Facebook.