The youngsters and school staff from Whitland, Narberth and Tavernspite schools were hosted at the attraction by Narberth and Whitland Rotary Club.

Other Rotary Clubs from across the South Wales District were also represented along with children from schools local to them.

Tavernspite CP School had fun in the sun. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

The children revelled in all that Folly Farm had to offer - from the animals, including lions and giraffe - to the rides and amusements at the Vintage Fun Fair.

It was a warm, sunny and busy day and - judging by the smiles on the faces of the children as they clambered tiredly back onto the bus for the journey home - one that was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

All smiles from Narberth CP School children and staff. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

Narberth and Whitland Rotary Club thanked everyone at Folly Farm for their kind and generous hospitality; Hotel Plas Hyfryd in Narberth for the providing packed lunches, and Taf Valley Coaches for supplying transport for the children on the day.