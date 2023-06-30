Luke Keane, 39, of Knowling Mead, was charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounded the man in Tenby on May 3, 2022.

Keane previously admitted the offence on Thursday, June 1.

He was due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, June 30, however this was adjourned until July 28 for the court to obtain medical reports.

On Keane’s previous appearance in court, defence counsel Brian Simpson said Keane maintained he was pushed by the complainant immediately prior to the attack.

“He was pushed to the floor then went into the house, picked the baseball bat up, and hit,” he said. “Something caused him to lose his temper.”

A pre-sentence report was ordered, and, at the time, Judge Paul Thomas warned Keane: “I have to say that the court is considering custody. But we’re also prepared to look at other options.”