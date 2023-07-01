THROUGHOUT the decades, the Pembrokeshire area has been visited by a number of members of the royal family, for a variety of reasons.
We have previously featured a number of images from decades gone by of the likes of Queen Elizabeth II and here we take a look back in the Western Telegraph archive at pictures of the royal family visiting the area.
There are pictures of the late Queen Elizabeth II visiting the Gulf Refinery with several members of the royal family as well as visiting the Cotts Farm Equine Hospital in 2014, Princess Anne meeting soldiers, then-Prince Charles meeting Melin Tregwynt staff in 2014, a visit to Fishguard of Prince Charles and Princess Diana and Princess Mary at the County War Memorial Hospital from 1939.
