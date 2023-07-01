We have previously featured a number of images from decades gone by of the likes of Queen Elizabeth II and here we take a look back in the Western Telegraph archive at pictures of the royal family visiting the area.

There are pictures of the late Queen Elizabeth II visiting the Gulf Refinery with several members of the royal family as well as visiting the Cotts Farm Equine Hospital in 2014, Princess Anne meeting soldiers, then-Prince Charles meeting Melin Tregwynt staff in 2014, a visit to Fishguard of Prince Charles and Princess Diana and Princess Mary at the County War Memorial Hospital from 1939.

Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and then-Prince Charles at Gulf Refinery in Milford Haven.

Princess Anne meeting solders in Brawdy in 2022. Picture: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories.

Queen Elizabeth II at Cotts Farm Equine Hospital in Robeston Wathen in 2014. Picture: Ceri Coleman-Phillips/Western Telegraph

Princess Mary at the County War Memorial Hospital in Haverfordwest in 1939. Picture: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Then-Prince Charles with Melin Tregwynt staff in 2014. Picture: Lisa Soar/Western Telegraph

Then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981 in Fishguard. Picture: Fishguard Bay Hotel Collection