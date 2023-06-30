Victoria Williams' latest offence took place in the early hours of June 9 when she was stopped by officers as she drove her mother’s BMW Mini along Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest.

A roadside breath test proved positive, while further intoximeter tests carried out in the Haverfordwest custody suite, found her to have 54 mcg of alcohol in her system. The prescribed legal limit is 35.

This week Crown Prosecutor Nicholas Evans told Haverfordwest magistrates that in 2019, Williams, of Bryn y Mor Lane, Fishguard, was given a five-year disqualification for a similar offence of drink-driving; she also had five previous convictions for drink-driving offences.

This week she pleaded guilty to three charges of driving over the legal alcohol limit, driving whilst disqualified and driving without third party insurance.

She was legally represented by Mr Michael Kelleher who informed the court that her decision to drive on the night in question was prompted by panic.

“She’d cut her finger on a rusty piece of metal but earlier in her life she’d suffered a similar cut and suffered for 18 months with sepsis,” he said.

“On this occasion, she couldn’t stop the bleeding, she panicked, and she drove her mother’s vehicle to A&E where she had seven stitches put in her finger.”

Mr Kelleher added that Williams had been unable to book a taxi to drive her to hospital ‘because there was some sort of festival in town’, and she didn’t feel that her injury was serious enough to warrant an ambulance.

“Driving to the hospital could have been considered a medical emergency,” continued Mr Kelleher, “but clearly driving away wasn't.

"She should have waited there, no matter how long, for a taxi or public transport outside Withybush. But she didn’t do so, and here she is today.”

After considering the facts, magistrates sentenced Victoria Williams to 20 weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months.

She was disqualified from driving for 60 months. She must also carry out 15 rehabilitation requirement days and pay a £154 court surcharge and £85 costs.