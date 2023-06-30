The Pembrokeshire Puffins Disability Swimming Squad travelled to Aberavon to take part in Swansea Stingrays 16th Para swim meet.

The Puffins competed against teams from Reading, Bridgend, Gwent, Cheshire, Cardiff and Bristol.

Pembrokeshire’s swimmers did their very best, As well as gaining lots of new personal bests, they came home to Pembrokeshire with numerous trophies, medals and ribbons!

“A huge well done to them all. And a huge thank you to our volunteer coaching team Makala Jones, Kelly Jay Howes, Jill Bryant and Jackie Jones,” said a club spokesperson.

“A fabulous day was had by all.”

The Pembrokeshire Puffins are holding our home Gala on Saturday, November 11, in Haverfordwest Leisure centre.

If anyone can help by donating raffle prizes, sponsorship, they would love to hear from you. Please email Pembrokeshirepuffins@