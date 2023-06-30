POLICE are investigating a report of a burglary at The Dinosaur Park near Tenby.

Officers were called following a burglary between 1am and 3am on Friday morning (June 30).

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Witnesses should quote the reference number: 23000584750.