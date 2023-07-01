The defendants faced charges including murder, sending a hoax bomb, attempting to meet an underage girl for sex, and growing cannabis worth up to around £350,000.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

Tyler Lindley

Tyler Lindley was jailed for life for murdering his brother in a “savage” knife attack.

Lindley, 20, had previously admitted killing Cameron Lindley, 22, at a property on Treforis, Betws, on September 8 last year.

On September 8 last year, following a family gathering, the defendant, Cameron and their mum ate dinner in the kitchen.

Lindley “repeatedly stabbed” at Cameron, who managed to get outside, with a kitchen knife while their mum rang 999.

Tyler Lindley admitted murdering Cameron Lindley (pictured) on September 8 last year. (Image: Dyfed Powys Police)

Cameron suffered 19 injuries to his arms, chest and back, as well as defensive wounds to his hands, and "significant injuries" to his neck.

Judge Paul Thomas sentenced Lindley to life imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of 18 years set, although he stressed: “It's entirely possible you will never be released”.

Lee Moody

Lee Moody, 58, of St Dogmaels, admitted sending a fake bomb to an address in Flushing, Cornwall, which led to more than 100 homes being evacuated and local businesses and waterways being shut down.

Moody had a “dislike” of his victim over the potential development at the harbour at Sailor’s Creek, near Falmouth, where the defendant had lived on a boat for 15 years.

He sent a developer a letter on December 7 last year made with “magazine text” which read “Make your peace with God as I’m coming for you”. It also featured “an illustration of a man with an axe and a house burning”.

Two weeks later, Moody drove to Guildford and posted a package to the same victim. Upon receiving the package, the victim called the police, and a cordon was put in place for five hours – with between 200 and 300 people evacuated.

The bomb disposal team’s robot that was used in Flushing to inspect the suspicious package. (Image: Jeremy Ward)

An initial inspection by Royal Navy personnel found the package “contained elements of an IED (improvised explosive device)”, although it was later deemed to be “not viable”. Elements of the hoax device were found at Moody’s home.

Moody was jailed for two years for the bomb hoax, and six months – running concurrently – for sending the letter threatening to kill his victim. He was also made the subject of a 10-year restraining order.

Max Young

Max Young was jailed for a total of 18 months for burglary, sending malicious communications, two offences of common assault, possessing cannabis, and a public order offence.

The court heard that Young had been drinking with the complainant and friends in St Davids on February 18. He began verbally abusing her and then set off a fire extinguisher at her.

Weeks later, on March 2, the complainant was at home with her children – aged eight and two – and a friend.

Max Young was jailed after assaulting his ex-partner in front of her crying children. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Young arrived at the home as was “clearly drunk”. He came inside and sat on the stairs, before telling her to “f*** off” and kicked her in the chest and threw her into the stairs.

He then grabbed her by her hair and kneed her in the face, and headbutted her friend, before trying to punch him and missing.

When the police arrived, Young verbally abused the female officer who arrested him. He also kept spitting in the cage as he was taken to the police station.

Young was released on bail – on the condition of not contacting the complainants.

But on March 22, he sent her a text saying that he loved her, before later sending a voicemail saying: “I’ll f****** kill you”.

Judge Paul Thomas described Young as “violent and highly abusive” as he sentenced him at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, May 31.

Ostap Isak

Ostap Isak admitted setting up a cannabis farm in the upstairs of an Amman Valley home that he rented.

Ukrainian national Isak had been smuggled in to the UK last year, and due to being unable to work legally, accrued debts to the criminal organisation. He was told to cultivate cannabis plants at a property on Ceidrim Road in Garnant in return for money for rent so he could sublet the upstairs of a property on Cwmgarw Road in Upper Brynamman, and was paid “a small wage”.

He was also instructed to start a cannabis farm at Cwmgarw Road.

On February 27, police raided Ceidrim Road and found 254 cannabis plants – with a street value of between £79,000 and £237,000 – and growing equipment.

Although nobody was at the address, CCTV footage from a nearby house showed a man attended the house daily, being dropped off by a woman. Police traced the car to Anita Murphy-Patel.

On March 23, officers attended Murphy-Patel’s address, and Isak confirmed it was him in the footage. He was arrested, and police found a further 122 cannabis plants upstairs, which could produce cannabis worth between £37,955 and £113,866.

Murphy-Patel, 55, was also arrested, and handed an 18-month community order for permitting a premises to be used for unlawful purposes. Isak, 48, was jailed for two years.

Stephen Cordy

Lollipop man Stephen Cordy was jailed after attempting to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Cordy, 55, messaged the ‘girl’ – who was actually a paedophile hunter group decoy account – on social media on April 11.

Despite the ‘girl’ saying she was 15, they arranged for him to come to ‘her house’ in Drefach on April 16.

He asked if he should bring anything, and when asked what, Cordy suggested she might want to tie him up. He also added he would bring a condom.

School lollipop man Stephen Cordy attempted to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

On the agreed date, Cordy messaged the decoy saying he was at the address. The man behind the decoy account walked down the street to confront him – recording the meeting.

The court heard the man did not contact the police – later saying he was busy moving house – but did post the video on social media.

Cordy was arrested by police on April 28 while parked in a layby near Neath.

Cordy, of no fixed abode, was jailed for a total of 13 months for meeting a child after sexual grooming and for attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. He must register as a sex offender and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order – both for 10 years.

Kaden Kingsbury

Kaden Kingsbury threatened to kill two different women, threw a bottle at a woman in a convenience store and assaulted his support workers.

Kingsbury, who was a resident of Ty Hiraeth care home in Penygroes, had breached a restraining order by ringing the first woman’s place of work in Swansea.

When his social worker asked him about the calls, he said that he wanted to stab the woman that he had called with cutlery which he would hide up his shirt.

He had previously been convicted for stalking the same woman.

Kingsbury also admitted throwing a plastic bottle at the head of a different woman in the Premier store in Penygroes and shouting at her ‘I want to kill you’, as well as shouting a racial slur while in the store.

The eight assaults he admitted to involved biting, headbutting, repeated punching to the back of the head, kicking, pushing and throwing a chair at support workers from Ty Hiraeth and one resident.

Judge Huw Rees imposed a 24-month prison sentence. A new five-year restraining order was made on behalf of the first complainant.

James Hirst

Convicted sex offender James Hirst, 32, had to notify the police of any address he stayed at for seven days or more within a year, or where he stayed for 12 hours when an under-18 year old also lives, and had to update police annually with his contact information and address.

When he was convicted in February of sending malicious communications to his mother, Hirst was made the subject of a community order and had an electronic tag fitted.

Days later, the tag flagged to police Hirst had stayed overnight at an address on Ffordd Aneurin in Pontyberem on February 11 and 12. He was arrested the next day.

The owner of the home said she had invited him to stay at the house – where her 13, nine and six year old children live – and she was aware he was a sex offender.

He was arrested again on April 20 after he failed to attend an appointment with the police to update his contact information.

His mobile phone was seized, and data from the phone showed he stayed at the address on Ffordd Aneurin from January 15 to 26, and on January 30.

Hirst, of High Street in Narberth, was jailed for 12 months for each of the first two breaches, running concurrently. He received a three-month sentence – running concurrently – for not attending the appointment with police.

Alison Rixon and Cerith Thomas

Alison Rixon, 34, and Cerith Thomas, 51, broke into a home on Arfryn in Upper Brynamman while the owner was away on holiday between June 10 and July 22, 2021.

They stole 26 items including a Notebook laptop, a polaroid camera, a set of wedding rings, jewellery, dog food and dog clippers, the prosecution said.

Officers found a bag outside the property with some of the stolen items inside, as well as a paint and a hand-written note with ‘Alison Rixon Universal Credit’ written on it.

Alison Rixon was jailed for burglary. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The police attended the address of Paul Williams – who was in a relationship with Rixon at the time – and some of the items, including the male and female wedding rings, were recovered.

Williams was arrested, and told officers that he wasn’t involved in the burglary, but Rixon and Thomas were.

Stolen items were recovered from Rixon’s address, but she denied being involved.

Thomas was arrested on August 10, and the dog clipper head attachments were found in his hallway. He denied being in the property.

Cerith Thomas was jailed for burgling his neighbour. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Rixon’s hand print was found on a window, and Thomas’ fingerprints were on the window frame.

Rixon, of Rhodfa Frank in Ammanford, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for 13 months.

Thomas, also of Arfryn, denied burglary, but was found guilty at trial. He was jailed for 18 months, and a further one month for breaching bail.

Williams, 48, of Arfryn, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and was sentenced to three months, suspended for a year. He must also complete 45 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and was also fined £100 for breaching a suspended sentence – which had one day left to run when he was arrested for this offence.

Steven Daly

Steven Daly went on a burglary spree over four days in March, stealing a car, two televisions and a couple of bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey.

Daly, 33, broke in to a home on New Road in Ammanford and stole two sets of car keys on the evening of March 24. He was caught on CCTV entering one of the cars – a Ford Focus – at 10.27pm.

The car was caught on ANPR cameras driving towards Llandybie, where – in the early hours of the morning – Daly broke into a Ford Puma, stealing items valued just under £1,800.

At some point between March 24 and 25, Daly also broke in to a home on Brynmawr Avenue in Ammanford – where he stole a JCV television and a box of ornaments – and Pentregwenlais Road in Llandybie – where he stole a Sharp 32-inch TV.

Officers found Daly’s fingerprints at both homes.

Steven Daly admitted a series of burglary and theft offences. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

On March 27, Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of shoplifting from the Co-op store on College Street in Ammanford Daly had taken two bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey worth a combined £57.

That evening, police attended Daly’s home on Ffynnon Las in Ammanford to arrest him, and found him hiding underneath a trampoline in the back garden. Officers also recovered some of the stolen items.

Judge Christopher Vosper sentenced Daly to two years in prison, running consecutive to his current sentence, for the burglaries. For the theft of a car, and theft from a car, Daly got three months – running concurrently – while for the theft from a shop, he got a concurrent sentence of one month.

Mark Ion

A Haverfordwest schizophrenic who lost his temper in Barclays Bank before lashing out at police officers has been served a custodial sentence.

Mark Ion, 52, walked into the Haverfordwest branch of Barclays Bank on May 9, with the aim of taking some money out of his account, but a fraud block on his card prevented him from doing this.

After a staff member told him she wasn’t able to help him, “he became extremely volatile, shouting ‘I’ll f****** have the lot of you’,” prosecutor Sian Vaughan said.

Barclays in Haverfordwest. (Image: Jaggery)

As officers attempted to place Ion inside a police van, he damaged the prisoner cage and assaulted two emergency workers by beating, namely police officers, as they carried out his arrest.

After arriving at the police custody, Ion became “too aggressive to be interviewed”.

Ion, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker and additional charges of causing criminal damage to the police van and of using threatening and abusive words and behaviour in Barclays Bank, Haverfordwest.

He was sentenced to nine weeks in custody, and was ordered to pay £75 compensation to both police officers who were assaulted and £50 compensation for repairing the damage caused to the police van. He must also pay a £154 court surcharge.

Emyr Davies

Emyr Davies has been sent to prison after he failed to turn up to his trial for assaulting a woman in Pembrokeshire.

Davies, 33, of Golyg y Castell in Cardigan, failed to surrender to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court for a trial on May 3, breaching his conditional bail.

The trial was for a charge of assault – which he denied – of a woman in Haverfordwest on June 26 last year.

He was found guilty in his absence on May 3.

At Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on June 14, Davies admitted a charge of failing to surrender to custody.

He was jailed for a total of 26 weeks across the two offences. He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation and £650 costs, and the victim of the assault was granted a restraining order against him.